Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of CVS-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.3 million sale of a 13,100-square-foot property occupied by CVS Pharmacy in Woodridge, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The net-leased building is located at 8645 Woodward Ave. Matt Emerick, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor based in Florida. The asset sold at 94 percent of the list price to an undisclosed buyer. CVS has over 10 years remaining on its lease.