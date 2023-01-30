REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Office Building in Ocean Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.3 million sale of a 25,000-square-foot office building in the coastal New Jersey community of Ocean Township. Built in 1986, the two-story building was fully leased at the time of sale to law firm Ansell, Grimm, & Aaron PC, which has occupied the entirety of the property since 1996. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Kevin Taub, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  