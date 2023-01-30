Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Office Building in Ocean Township, New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.3 million sale of a 25,000-square-foot office building in the coastal New Jersey community of Ocean Township. Built in 1986, the two-story building was fully leased at the time of sale to law firm Ansell, Grimm, & Aaron PC, which has occupied the entirety of the property since 1996. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Kevin Taub, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies.