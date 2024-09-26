Thursday, September 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Spring Creek Center totals 31,557 square feet in suburban Wichita.
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Derby, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

DERBY, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.3 million sale of Spring Creek Center, a 31,557-square-foot retail strip center in the Wichita suburb of Derby. Built in 2007, the property is situated on 3.3 acres at 1821 E. Madison Ave. There are 12 fully leased suites spread across three buildings featuring a mix of medical, dining and service-oriented tenants. Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private equity group. An all-cash private investor from the East Coast was the buyer. Colby Haugness, broker of record in Kansas, assisted in closing the transaction.

You may also like

Plum Market Travel Services to Operate 10 Food-and-Beverage...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 379,829 SF Retail Center...

Resolute Capital Partners Buys 104-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Faris Lee Arranges $4M Sale of Fort Worth...

Benderson Acquires 280,000 SF Shopping Center in Fort...

Gindi Equities Sells 109-Unit Greenview Meadows Multifamily Community...

Prism Multifamily Group Acquires 261-Unit Cascade Apartments in...

SRS Real Estate Partners Negotiates $5M Sale of...

Stonelake Capital Buys Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix