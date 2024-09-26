Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Derby, Kansas

DERBY, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.3 million sale of Spring Creek Center, a 31,557-square-foot retail strip center in the Wichita suburb of Derby. Built in 2007, the property is situated on 3.3 acres at 1821 E. Madison Ave. There are 12 fully leased suites spread across three buildings featuring a mix of medical, dining and service-oriented tenants. Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private equity group. An all-cash private investor from the East Coast was the buyer. Colby Haugness, broker of record in Kansas, assisted in closing the transaction.