NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.4 million sale of Clement Arms Apartments, a 49-unit multifamily community located at 1815 Clements Ave. in North Charleston. The property was built in 1980 on 1.2 acres. Ryan Lipomi, Will Graves and Nate McDaniel of Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.