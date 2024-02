BELLEVILLE, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.4 million sale of Van Buren Plaza in Belleville, a southwest suburb of Detroit. The 43,765-square-foot retail center is located at 11824 Belleville Road and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale by a mix of local, regional and national tenants. Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company. Seller information was not provided.