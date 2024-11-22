Friday, November 22, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Southern New Jersey Educational Building

by Taylor Williams

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.4 million sale of an 8,420-square-foot educational building in the Southern New Jersey community of Moorestown. Operator Spring Education Group occupies the building via its Chesterbrook Academy daycare and early learning center. Sean Lenchner, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

