Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Southern New Jersey Healthcare, Retail Property

DEPTFORD, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.4 million sale of Medical at Riverwinds, a 23,525-square-foot healthcare and retail property in Deptford, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The two-building property sits on 2.2 acres and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Brent Hyldahl, Alan Cafiero and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Strategic Funding Alternatives LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a New York-based private investor.