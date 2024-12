ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.5 million sale of Westwind Apartments, a 60-unit affordable senior living property in St. Cloud, a city in central Minnesota. Located at 765 Savanna Ave. and built in 2004, the community offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units across 55,686 rentable square feet. Chris Collins, Evan Miller and Eric Wagner of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Minnesota partnership, and procured the buyer, a North Dakota partnership.