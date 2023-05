WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 100-room Best Interstate Inn Wheat Ridge in Wheat Ridge. A private investor acquired the hotel for $5.5 million.

The asset is located at 4735 Kipling St. The acquisition provides the buyer with a multifamily conversion opportunity.

Christy McDougall of Marcus & Millichap represented both the buyer and seller, a limited liability company.