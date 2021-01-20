Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community in Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily

STORM LAKE, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.5 million sale of Vista Estates in Storm Lake. The 127-space manufactured housing community in western Iowa sits on 14.3 acres at 811 Vestal St. Of the community’s homes, 112 are tenant-owned. Andrean Angelov and Ryan Engle of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The duo, along with Brad Kreppel, secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state private investor.