Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail Center in Franklin, North Carolina

FRANKLIN, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.4 million sale of a retail center in the western North Carolina city of Franklin. Located at 109 Commons Drive, the 32,000-square-foot property was 96 percent leased to 12 tenants at the time of sale to retailers including Dollar Tree, CATO and Sally Beauty Supply.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Louisiana-based family office, in the sale. Benjamin Yelm assisted in closing the transaction as the firm’s broker of record in the state. The buyer was not disclosed.

“This center has a regional trade area and serves as the Walmart for Highlands, N.C., a popular resort and second-home market for many major metros in the Southeast,” says Taylor. “The buyer was drawn to Walmart’s dominant presence and the limited future development potential due to the surrounding area’s topography.”