Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail Center in Spring Arbor, Michigan

SPRING ARBOR, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.5 million sale of Village Crossing, a 17-suite retail center in Spring Arbor, about 46 miles west of Ann Arbor. The multi-tenant property totals 53,900 square feet and is situated on Spring Arbor Road. The asset consists of two buildings that are 94.4 percent leased. The anchor tenant is Henry Ford Health, which recently extended its lease for five years with annual rent increases. Darin Gross, Seth Haron and Ashish Vakhariya of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. The deal closed at 97.3 percent of the asking price.