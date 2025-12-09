Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail Center on Kennesaw State University Campus in Georgia

KENNESAW, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of University Point, a 12,800-square-foot retail center located on the Kennesaw State University (KSU) campus in northwest Georgia. Located at 1133 Chastain Road NW near I-75, University Point’s tenant roster includes Mellow Mushroom, Jimmy John’s, WingStop, Insomnia Cookies, Tinto’s Café, Vivint Smart Home and the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Office.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private real estate owner based in Atlanta, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.