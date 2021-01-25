Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Carlton Village Senior Care Community in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Carlton Village Senior Care Community, an assisted living property located at 321 W. Limberlost Drive in Tucson. An undisclosed seniors housing developer sold the asset to a Tucson-based assisted living owner-operator for $5.6 million, or $70,000 per bed.

Built in 2018, Carlton Village features 80 beds spread across eight 10-bed homes.

Alex Snyder and Hamid Panahi of Marcus & Millichap’s Tucson office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.