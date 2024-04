NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.6 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 56 units in Manhattan. The rent-stabilized buildings, two of which are contiguous, are located along West 111th Street near the edge of Central Park. Seth Glasser, Shaun Riney and Michael Fusco of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors who requested anonymity, in the transaction.