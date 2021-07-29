REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Office Portfolio in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Banta Trails office portfolio in Indianapolis for $5.6 million. The four-building portfolio spans 79,246 square feet. All of the buildings are located on the same street. Forest Bender and Joseph DiSalvo of Marcus & Millichap marketed the portfolio for sale and procured the buyer, a local ownership group. The portfolio had been owned by a single ownership group up until 2016 when Buildings III and IV were sold to an owner-occupant.

