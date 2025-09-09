Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lombard, Illinois

LOMBARD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.6 million sale of Highlands of Lombard, a retail strip center totaling 16,223 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. Built in 2007, the six-suite property is located at 2820 S. Highland Ave. across from Yorktown Center mall. The fully occupied asset features a mix of food, health and service-based tenants. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor based in the Chicagoland area who had owned the property for more than 17 years. The agents also procured the out-of-state buyer.