Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Highlands of Lombard totals 16,223 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lombard, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LOMBARD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.6 million sale of Highlands of Lombard, a retail strip center totaling 16,223 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. Built in 2007, the six-suite property is located at 2820 S. Highland Ave. across from Yorktown Center mall. The fully occupied asset features a mix of food, health and service-based tenants. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor based in the Chicagoland area who had owned the property for more than 17 years. The agents also procured the out-of-state buyer.

You may also like

Mohr Capital Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial...

JLL Negotiates Retail Leases for Six New Tenants...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $11.8M Pool, Sauna Haus at Giants...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $2.3M Sale of Chicago Apartment...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 349-Unit Apartment Community in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of Two Austin-Area Residential Rental...

Woodside Health Acquires 42,500 SF Medical Office Complex...

Northwind Group Provides $98M for Acquisition, Redevelopment of...

Newmark Brokers $11.5M Sale of Life Sciences Building...