Located in Ooltewah, Tenn., Wolftever Crossing Shopping Strip's tenant roster includes AT&T, Supercuts, Salsarita’s, Firehouse Subs and a standalone AFC Urgent Care.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Strip Retail Center Near Chattanooga

by John Nelson

OOLTEWAH, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.6 million sale of Wolftever Crossing Shopping Strip, a 12,040-square-foot strip retail center located in Ooltewah, roughly 20 miles outside Chattanooga. Tenants at the property, which was built in 2017, include AT&T, Supercuts, Salsarita’s, Firehouse Subs and a standalone AFC Urgent Care.

Harrison Creason and Andrew Margulies of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, a South Carolina-based partnership, and procured the buyer, a California-based private investor. Jody McKibben assisted in closing the transaction as the firm’s broker of record in Tennessee.

