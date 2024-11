NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.7 million sale of a four-story mixed-use building located at 32 Avenue A in Manhattan’s East Village area. The building comprises three newly renovated apartments and a retail space occupied by Mary O’s Irish Pub. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley and Zan Colin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.