Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.7M Sale of Retail Property in Miami

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.7 million sale of Plaza 77 Shops, a 9,590-square foot retail strip center in Miami’s Dadeland neighborhood. Situated less than one mile from Dadeland Mall, the property is anchored by Trulieve and Domino’s Pizza, which both operate on corporate-guaranteed leases. Additional tenants at the center include Chase Bank, Outback Steakhouse, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Cancun Grill and Massage Envy, according to LoopNet.

Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, an entity doing business as Plaza 77 Shops LLC, and procured the buyer, a local private investor, in the transaction.