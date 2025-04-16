Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Plaza 77 Shops is a 9,590-square foot retail strip center in Miami anchored by Trulieve and Domino’s Pizza.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.7M Sale of Retail Property in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.7 million sale of Plaza 77 Shops, a 9,590-square foot retail strip center in Miami’s Dadeland neighborhood. Situated less than one mile from Dadeland Mall, the property is anchored by Trulieve and Domino’s Pizza, which both operate on corporate-guaranteed leases. Additional tenants at the center include Chase Bank, Outback Steakhouse, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Cancun Grill and Massage Envy, according to LoopNet.

Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, an entity doing business as Plaza 77 Shops LLC, and procured the buyer, a local private investor, in the transaction.

You may also like

HNTB Signs 48,046 SF Office Lease in Arlington,...

Foundry Commercial Negotiates 14,000 SF Office Lease at...

Leon Capital Group Sells Soltra Kierland Apartment Property...

IPA Arranges Sale of 371-Unit Skye Multifamily Community...

Trevey Commercial Negotiates Sale of 26,000 SF Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,528 SF...

Raceway Express Car Wash Buys 3,693 SF Foothill...

The Apartment Source, Westward360 Unveil Strategic Merger in...

Venture One Acquires 37,287 SF Industrial Building in...