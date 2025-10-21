Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.8M Sale of Industrial, Office Complex in Acton, Massachusetts

ACTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a 76,251-square-foot industrial and office complex in Acton, located northwest of Boston. The complex at 930 Main St. consists of seven buildings that collectively house about 61,700 square feet of warehouse space and 14,500 square feet of office space. Luigi Lessa, Harrison Klein and Mattias Edenkrans of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.