Friday, July 17, 2026
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The 50,017-square-foot property is home to McLaren Health Management Group and The Cottage of Davison.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMichiganMidwest

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.8M Sale of Medical Office Property in Davison, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

DAVISON, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a 50,017-square-foot medical office property in Davison, a suburb of Flint. The two-suite office building is situated on 3.3 acres at 1515 Cal Drive. Built in 2003, the property is fully occupied by McLaren Health Management Group and The Cottage of Davison. McLaren provides home health, palliative care, hospice, home infusion, long-term care pharmacy and comprehensive laboratory services. The Cottage of Davison is a full-service memory care community. Jacob Keith and David Weinberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, the owner and build-to-suit developer. A local OBR procured the buyer, a Michigan-based investor.

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