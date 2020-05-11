Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.8M Sale of Retail Building in Madison, New Jersey

MADISON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a retail building in Madison, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 307 Main St., the 10,011-square-foot building was leased to Starbucks and a dry cleaner at the time of sale. Alan Cafiero, Ben Sgambati, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were undisclosed limited liability companies.