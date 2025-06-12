Thursday, June 12, 2025
Super 1 Foods anchors Lafayette Marketplace in Louisiana.
AcquisitionsLouisianaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.8M Sale of Retail Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

by John Nelson

LAFAYETTE, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.8 million sale of Lafayette Marketplace, an 87,122-square-foot retail center located in Lafayette. Super 1 Foods anchors the property, which occupies roughly 60 percent of the center. Additional tenants include Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Metro by T-Mobile and Ace Cash Express.

Built in 1995 and renovated in 2024, Lafayette Marketplace spans 10 acres and is situated near the West Village master-planned development that is currently underway. Eric Abbott and Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Steve Greer served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Louisiana in the transaction.

