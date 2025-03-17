Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.8M Sale of Retail Center in Suburban Chicago

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.8 million sale of an 11-suite retail center in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The property is situated on 3.5 acres at 7301 183rd St. Key tenants include Buffalo Wild Wings, which recently signed a seven-year lease extension and invested $600,000 in renovations, and Pop’s Italian Beef, which has operated at the location for 16 years. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family partnership, and procured the buyer, a California-based private investor. Dean Giannakopoulos of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $4.1 million in financing for the deal.