MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a 29,411-square-foot retail strip center in Middletown, located along the Jersey Shore. Painting retailer Benjamin Moore anchors the center, which sits on 1.9 acres and is home to a total of 10 tenants. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.