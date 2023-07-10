Monday, July 10, 2023
The Miami-based buyer plans to renovate the 20,000-square-foot Treasure Island Plaza retail center into a residential building with 10,000-square feet of ground-floor retail space.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Treasure Island, Florida

by John Nelson

TREASURE ISLAND, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.9 million sale of Treasure Island Plaza, a 20,000-square-foot retail strip center located at 118 107th Ave. in Treasure Island, a city in the Tampa Bay metro area. Built in 1981, the property was leased to 11 tenants at the time of sale. The buyer, an unnamed investment firm based in Miami, plans to redevelop the one-acre parcel into a mixed-use building with 40 residences atop 10,000 square feet of retail space. Evan Cannan and Reid Thedford of Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office brokered the transaction. 

