Cumberland Crossing was 86 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Farmers Home Furniture.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.9M Sale of Shopping Center in Monticello, Kentucky

by John Nelson

MONTICELLO, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.9 million sale of Cumberland Crossing, a 94,366-square-foot shopping center located in Monticello. Situated on roughly 16 acres, Cumberland Crossing was 86 percent leased to tenants including Marshalls, Five Below, Farmers Home Furniture, Dollar Tree and Great Clips at the time of sale. Walmart, which has operated at the site since 2001, shadow-anchors the property.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Grant Fitzgerald was the firm’s broker of record in Kentucky.

