Marcus & Millichap Brokers $53.4M Sale of Three Apartment Properties in Southern California

RIALTO, CORONA AND REDLANDS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $53.4 million sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in the Inland Empire region of Southern California.

The portfolio includes Rialto Breeze Apartments, a 98-unit asset in Rialto; Parkview Manor Apartments, a 76-unit property in Corona; and 60-unit Staci Court Apartments in Redlands.

Rialto Breeze Apartments was built in 1985 on five acres. The community includes amenities such as a pool and laundry facilities.

Parkview Manor Apartments was constructed in 1987 on 3.5 acres. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and picnic area.

Staci Court Apartments was constructed on 3.5 acres in 1987. The property is located in proximity to University of Redlands and downtown Redlands. Amenities include a swimming pool, spa and business center.Alexander Garcia and Bill Roblero represented the buyer, Clear Capital LLC.