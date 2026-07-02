Thursday, July 2, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $54.2M Sale of Long Island Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $54.2 million sale of a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 275,938 square feet on Long Island. Located in Farmingdale, Hicksville and Oceanside, the properties range in size from 28,000 to 100,000 square feet. All were constructed between 1975 and 1985 and include office space. Michael Tuccillo and Anthony Cerrone of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Howard Katz Realty & Construction, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Spiegel Associates.

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