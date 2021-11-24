REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $55.5M Sale of Martinique New York Hotel in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

Martinique-New-York-Hotel

The Martinique New York hotel totals 531 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $55.5 million sale of the 531-room Martinique New York hotel, located at the corner of Broadway and 32nd Street in Manhattan. Eric Anton and Nelson Lee led a Marcus & Millichap team that represented the seller, New York-based Herald Hotel Associates LP, in the transaction. The buyer was Oklahoma City-based Burnett Equities. Marcus & Millichap also represented the new ownership in negotiations for several retail leases that were recently signed at the property.

