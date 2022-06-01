REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $56M Sale of Three Houston Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $56 million sale of three Houston multifamily properties. Ridgepoint Apartments totals 168 units, was built in 1980 and sold for $21.3 million. Green Tree Place comprises 196 units, was constructed in 1983 and traded for $22.6 million. Pine Lake Village consists of 96 units, was delivered in 1983 and fetched a price of $12.1 million. Matthew Peters and Matthew Roth of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

