Marcus & Millichap Brokers $57M Sale of Doral Shops in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Doral Shops was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to Navarro Discount Pharmacy, as well as 12 restaurants and several service-oriented tenants on the ground floor. The second floor, which spans roughly 40,000 square feet, houses service retailers and some offices.

DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $57 million sale of Doral Shops, a 113,354-square-foot shopping center located at 11402 N. West 41st St. in Doral, a suburb of Miami.

Built in 2002 on nearly six acres, the shopping center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to Navarro Discount Pharmacy, as well as 12 restaurants and several service-oriented tenants on the ground floor. The second floor of Doral Shops, which spans roughly 40,000 square feet, houses service retailers and some offices.

Scott Sandelin and Edward Romo of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, a limited liability company that developed Doral Shops 20 years ago. The buyer was also a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

