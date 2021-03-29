REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $58.2M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Birmingham

Renaissance at Galleria

The Renaissance at Galleria (pictured) is a 244-unit property in Hoover that traded at $26.8 million, which represents $110,000 per apartment.

BIRMINGHAM AND HOOVER, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two multifamily properties in the Birmingham area. The first property is Chace Lake Villas, a 264-unit asset in Birmingham that sold for $31.4 million, or $118,826 per unit. The second is Renaissance at Galleria, a 244-unit property in Hoover that traded at $26.8 million, which represents $110,000 per apartment.

Chace Lake Villas was built in 1996 on 13 acres and Renaissance at Galleria was constructed in 1994. Jacobs represented the seller, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based Myers Apartment Group and procured the buyer, Carter Funds.

