REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $58.9M Sale of Three Metroplex Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

LANCASTER, DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of three multifamily properties totaling 411 units that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex for a combined price of $58.9 million. The properties include The Meadows, a 120-unit asset in the southern Dallas suburb of Lancaster that was built in 1981; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas that was constructed in 1971; and Monterrey, a 106-unit complex in Fort Worth that was completed in 1969. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyers and sellers, all of which requested anonymity, in the three separate transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  