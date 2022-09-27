Marcus & Millichap Brokers $58.9M Sale of Three Metroplex Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

LANCASTER, DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of three multifamily properties totaling 411 units that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex for a combined price of $58.9 million. The properties include The Meadows, a 120-unit asset in the southern Dallas suburb of Lancaster that was built in 1981; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas that was constructed in 1971; and Monterrey, a 106-unit complex in Fort Worth that was completed in 1969. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyers and sellers, all of which requested anonymity, in the three separate transactions.