Marcus & Millichap Brokers $59.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Golden Valley, Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $59.5 million sale of The Liberty, a 242-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley. Completed in 2017, The Liberty features 55 townhomes and 187 apartment units that range from 568 to 1,536 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, solar panels, grilling area and clubhouse. The luxury property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity related to the Schactman family, and procured the buyer, Minnesota-based The Goodman Group.