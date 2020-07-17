REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Acquisition of Sunland North Apartment Complex in Arizona

Arizona, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Sunland-North-Mesa-AZ

Located in Mesa, Ariz., Sunland North offers 45 apartments restricted to residents age 55 or older.

MESA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Sunland North, an age-restricted apartment complex located at 4740 E. Broadway Road in Mesa. A developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $5 million.

Built in 1984, the 35,000-square-foot property features 23 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 22 two-bedroom/one-bath units for residents age 55 or older. All units feature washer/dryer hookups and patios. Community amenities include a swimming pool, office, storage sheds and covered parking.

Paul Bay of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office procured the buyer in the deal.

