CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5 million sale of a nine-unit apartment building in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. The three-story building at 323-327 Columbia St. was constructed in 1920 and offers two- and three-bedroom units. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the off-market transaction.