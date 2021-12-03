REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Industrial Property in Bristol, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

BRISTOL, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5 million sale of a 69,494-square-foot industrial property in Bristol, located in Hartford County. The property was built in 1969 and renovated in 2020. Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

