Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5 million sale of a 13-unit apartment building in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan. The building at 753 Ninth Ave. was originally constructed in 1920 and offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley and Zan Colin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Seven units were vacant at the time of sale, and the new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.