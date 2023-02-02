REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Walgreens-Leased Store in Hartsville, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Walgreens has a little less than 11 years left on the lease at this store in Hartsville, S.C.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5 million sale of a 14,450-square-foot store at 901 S. 5th St. in Hartsville that is net-leased to Walgreens. The drug store chain has a little less than 11 years left on the lease, as well as 50 one-year extension options. A buyer based on the East Coast purchased the store in an all-cash deal from the seller, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity. Bruce Cowley and Lisa Sickinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Ben Yelm, Marcus & Millichap’s South Carolina broker of record, assisted in the deal.





