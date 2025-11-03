Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Childcare Facility in Albertville, Minnesota

ALBERTVILLE, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a net-leased childcare facility occupied by Everbrook Academy in Albertville, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. Everbrook Academy has a new 15-year triple-net lease guaranteed by Learning Care Group. The tenant operates more than 1,150 schools nationwide. Built in 2025, the property totals 11,758 square feet. Spencer Berkley, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap, in association with the firm’s Minnesota broker of record Jon Ruzicka, represented the seller, a Minnesota-based limited liability company. Buyer information was not released.