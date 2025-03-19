Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Diamonds Direct occupies the 6,000-square-foot building in Oak Brook.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Diamonds Direct-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property net leased to Diamonds Direct in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook for $6.1 million. Located at 1150 W. 22nd St., the single-tenant building totals 6,000 square feet and is part of the 17-acre Oak Brook Commons mixed-use development. There are just under 14 years remaining on the tenant’s lease. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a global real estate investment manager. A broker with a boutique Chicago firm procured the buyer, a family partnership based in South Dakota completing a 1031 exchange.

