Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Diamonds Direct-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Chicago

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property net leased to Diamonds Direct in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook for $6.1 million. Located at 1150 W. 22nd St., the single-tenant building totals 6,000 square feet and is part of the 17-acre Oak Brook Commons mixed-use development. There are just under 14 years remaining on the tenant’s lease. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a global real estate investment manager. A broker with a boutique Chicago firm procured the buyer, a family partnership based in South Dakota completing a 1031 exchange.