Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Highlands Ranch Marketplace in Colorado
HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Highlands Ranch Marketplace, a neighborhood retail center in Highlands Ranch. Sidford Capital acquired the asset for $6.1 million.
Located at 9385 S. Colorado Blvd., Highland Ranch Marketplace was fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale.
Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a Colorado-based private investor, and procured the buyer in the transaction.
