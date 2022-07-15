Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Highlands Ranch Marketplace in Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Located in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Highlands Ranch Marketplace is fully leased to 10 tenants.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Highlands Ranch Marketplace, a neighborhood retail center in Highlands Ranch. Sidford Capital acquired the asset for $6.1 million.

Located at 9385 S. Colorado Blvd., Highland Ranch Marketplace was fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a Colorado-based private investor, and procured the buyer in the transaction.