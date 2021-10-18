Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Sunset Mesa Multifamily Community in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Mesa, Ariz., Sunset Mesa features 40 apartments, a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

MESA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sunset Mesa, an apartment building located at 237 S. Ashland in Mesa. A private investor acquired the asset from another private investor for $6.1 million.

Built in 1983, Sunset Mesa features 40 units in a mix of 19 one-bedroom/one-bath, eight two-bedroom/one-bath and 13 three-bedroom/one-bath layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities and an interior amenity space.

Darrell Moffitt and Paul Bay of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.