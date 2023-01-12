Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.25M Sale of Two Chicago Apartment Buildings
CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two 12-unit apartment properties located in Chicago. The two properties, 922 West George Street and 855 West Grace Street, sold for a total of $6.25 million. Kyle Stengle, senior managing director at Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago downtown office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Golub Co., and its Boston-based partner. The buyer is a New York-based investor who was secured and represented by Steve Rachman, senior vice president, and Benjamin Conte, associate, of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago downtown office.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.