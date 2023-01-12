REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.25M Sale of Two Chicago Apartment Buildings

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

922 West George Street is one of two multifamily properties acquired by an undisclosed New York-based investor. The other property is 855 West Grace Street.

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two 12-unit apartment properties located in Chicago. The two properties, 922 West George Street and 855 West Grace Street, sold for a total of $6.25 million. Kyle Stengle, senior managing director at Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago downtown office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Golub Co., and its Boston-based partner. The buyer is a New York-based investor who was secured and represented by Steve Rachman, senior vice president, and Benjamin Conte, associate, of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago downtown office.

