Friday, September 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Signal-Hill-Retail-CA
Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Bank of America and Milano Nail Lounge are tenants at the the retail pad site at Signal Hill Gateway in Signal Hill, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale for Retail Pad in Los Angeles County

by Amy Works

SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a four-tenant retail pad in Signal Hill. Knouraki Corp. sold the asset to D’Oyen Trust for $6.2 million. Situated within Signal Hill Gateway, the property is occupied by Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Bank of America and Milano Nail Lounge on triple-net leases.

Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Jonathan Weir and Stefan Ignjatovic of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal. Danny Abergel of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the transaction.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $40.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Rise48, Elevest Capital Buy 248-Unit Shiloh Oaks Apartment...

JLL Arranges Sale of 240,166 SF Office Building...

Greysteel Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

Brinkman Real Estate Sells Sundance Plaza Mixed-Use Property...

Gelt Venture Partners Acquires 142-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Trader Joe’s Acquires New Grocery Store in Metro...

All for Health, Health for All Acquires 77,988...

Colliers Facilitates Sale of 102,141 SF Flex Property...