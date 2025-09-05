Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale for Retail Pad in Los Angeles County

SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a four-tenant retail pad in Signal Hill. Knouraki Corp. sold the asset to D’Oyen Trust for $6.2 million. Situated within Signal Hill Gateway, the property is occupied by Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Bank of America and Milano Nail Lounge on triple-net leases.

Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Jonathan Weir and Stefan Ignjatovic of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal. Danny Abergel of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the transaction.