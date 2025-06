NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.2 million sale of a 17,934-square-foot mixed-use building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The three-story building at 167 N. 9th St. consists of 10 residential units and four commercial spaces. Shaun Riney and Michael Salvatico of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.