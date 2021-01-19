Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale of Johnstown Plaza Retail Center in Colorado

Bad Daddy’s, Visionworks, Spring, Berry Blendz, LUX NailBar and Honoulu Poke Bar are tenants at the 15,140-square-foot Johnstown Plaza in Johnstown, Colo.

JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Johnstown Plaza, a shopping center located at 4914 Thompson Parkway in Johnstown. A private developer sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $6.2 million.

Built in 2017, the property features 15,140 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the center was 100 percent occupied by Bad Daddy’s, Visionworks, Sprint, Berry Blendz, LUX NailBar and Honolulu Poke Bar.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.