Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.2 million sale of Timbercreek Townhomes and Villas, a 20-unit multifamily community located at 100 Sparrow Drive in Royal Palm Beach, about 12 miles west of West Palm Beach.

Evan Kristol and Brandon Rex of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private syndicator, and procured the buyer, a California-based investment group, in the transaction. The buyer purchased the community as part of a 1031 exchange. Both parties requested anonymity.

Built in 1980, Timbercreek Townhomes and Villas features a gated swimming pool, gazebo and landscaped grounds.