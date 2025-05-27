Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Timbercreek Townhomes and Villas features a gated swimming pool, gazebo and landscaped grounds.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.2 million sale of Timbercreek Townhomes and Villas, a 20-unit multifamily community located at 100 Sparrow Drive in Royal Palm Beach, about 12 miles west of West Palm Beach.

Evan Kristol and Brandon Rex of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private syndicator, and procured the buyer, a California-based investment group, in the transaction. The buyer purchased the community as part of a 1031 exchange. Both parties requested anonymity.

Built in 1980, Timbercreek Townhomes and Villas features a gated swimming pool, gazebo and landscaped grounds.

You may also like

Mesa Capital Breaks Ground on Apartment Community Near...

Spartan Investment Group Opens 660-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

RealSource Facilitates $3M Sale of New Restaurant in...

PricewaterhouseCoopers to Move Baltimore Office Headquarters to Baltimore...

Partners Capital Buys 102,020 SF Kessler Park Shopping...

Transwestern Arranges Sale of Multifamily Development Site in...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Vistas Apartments in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 15,446 SF Office Building...

BLVD Group Buys Rhode Island Apartment Community for...